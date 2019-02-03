2019 Offseason Questions: Will Patriots Tie Steelers’ Record 6 Super Bowls?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are out of Latrobe and back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, also referred to as the South Side Facility. We are already into the regular season, where everything is magnified and, you know, actually counts. The team is working through the highs and lows and dramas that go through a typical Steelers season.

Question: With the New England Patriots today match the Steelers’ six Super Bowl championships?

Today is the last day of NFL football for a good long while. It’s the Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII, against the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots will be playing for history. In their 11 Super Bowl as a franchise, which is already more than any other team, they will attempt to tie the Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories with six.

The Patriots have been in each of the past three, including today’s game. They won the first of those three, but lost last year to the Philadelphia Eagles in a shootout for the ages. Can they make it two out of three? They are only the second team to reach the Super Bowl more than two years in a row.

This is the third Super Bowl to be played in which a team has an opportunity to threaten the Steelers’ record six Super Bowl trophies. The first was in 2012 when the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, and the second of course was just a year ago when the Patriots lost to the Eagles. Will the third time be the charm?

For obvious reasons, the Super Bowl record is a source of pride for Steelers fans. It’s one of the few things that nobody else but their team and claim, and it is the ultimate goal that every team is playing for ever year. It’s not something with which you want to share company.

The Patriots already tied the Steelers for the most all-time playoff victories in their win in the AFC Championship Game over the Kansas City Chiefs, so that’s one notch New England has claimed from Pittsburgh’s belt. Will they join Pittsburgh at the ultimate peak of the game?