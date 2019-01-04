Watch: The Steelers Finally Bust Out The 3-3-5

For the final time coming off a regular season game, we’re breaking down the tape from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 16-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Wanted to end it on an interesting note for 2019. Many people have asked for it before and finally got it. Keith Butler busted out a heavy use of 3-3-5 “big nickel” personnel against the Bengals, using basically that grouping, their base 3-4, and dime.
We look at the reasons why it's effective and how the team might use it going forward.