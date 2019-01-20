Video: Oregon Edge Justin Hollins Sack Compilation Highlights

Oregon edge rusher Justin Hollins was named Defensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday and he was credited with 10 tackles with three for loss, including two sacks.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to the top edge-rushers in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many sack compilation videos as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Pittsburgh Steelers might select in the various rounds.

While I won’t be able to track down every career college sack for every top player that I highlight in this series, I should be able to find a good majority of them for you to examine. In this sack compilation video, we’ll look at Hollins, who more than likely will be selected somewhere during day-two or early day-three of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hollins registered 13 total sacks in the 52 games that he played in at Oregon dating back to 2014 and all 13 of them came over the course of the last three seasons. Fortunately, I was able to track down all of Hollins’ 13 career college sacks for you along with a few replays of several.

Please note that very few of the quarterback take-downs in this video went down as half-sacks, according to Hollins’ game stats. Also, notice the quality of each sack in addition the amount of time from snap to tackle and feel free to comment on Hollins’ sack compilation below.