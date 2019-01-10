Video: Georgia CB Deandre Baker Interception/Pass Breakup Compilation Highlights

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to the top cornerbacks in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many interception and pass breakup compilation videos as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Pittsburgh Steelers might possibly consider in the first several rounds.

While I won’t be able to track down every career college interception and pass breakup for every top player that I highlight in this series, I should be able to find a good majority of them for you to examine.

In this compilation video, we’ll look at Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker, who will more than likely be selected somewhere during the first 20 selections of the 2019 NFL Draft and maybe even as high as the top 10.

Baker registered 7 total interceptions in the 51 games that he played in at Georgia dating back to 2015 and 2 of them came last season. Additionally, Baker had 24 total pass breakups during that four-year span with 10 coming last season. Fortunately, I was able to track down all 7 of Baker’s interceptions as well as all 22 of his pass breakups over the course of the last four seasons for you along with several replays of each.

We’ll have a more detailed breakdown of Baker in the coming weeks but with the Steelers likely being in the market to draft another cornerback this year and with the Georgia product being one of the top at his position in this year’s draft class, I wanted to get this initial video put together for everyone to watch as soon as possible.

Baker’s career interceptions and pass breakups:

https://admin.georgiadogs.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3062