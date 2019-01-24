Video: Florida Edge Jachai Polite Sack Compilation Highlights

Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite is a player who will have a lot of eyes on him during the pre-draft process after declaring as an underclassman at the end of December. The last several weeks we’ve seen several draft analysts already tab Polite as a surefire first-round selection this year and a few even have him being selected in the top 15 overall.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to the top edge-rushers in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many sack compilation videos as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Pittsburgh Steelers might select in the various rounds.

While I won’t be able to track down every career college sack for every top player that I highlight in this series, I should be able to find a good majority of them for you to examine. In this sack compilation video, we’ll look at Polite, who is currently listed by ESPN.com at 6020, 242-pounds ahead of this year’s scouting combine.

Polite registered 15 total sacks in the 32 games that he played in at Florida dating back to 2016 and 11 of them came in 2018. Fortunately, I was able to track down all of Polite’s 15 career college sacks for you along with a few replays of several.

Please note that very few of the quarterback take-downs in this video went down as half-sacks, according to Polite’s game stats. Also, notice the quality of each sack in addition the amount of time from snap to tackle and feel free to comment on the Polite sack compilation below.

We’ll have a full breakdown of Polite for you in the next few weeks.