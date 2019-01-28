Video: Alabama DL Isaiah Buggs Sack/TFL Compilation Highlights

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is a player who seemingly had a good week of practices at the Senior Bowl last week and while not a top-round draft pick candidate, he’s a player who figures to hear his name called somewhere during day-two and perhaps even by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers reportedly met with Buggs in some capacity during the week of the Senior Bowl.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to the top defensive linemen in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many sack and tackle for loss compilation videos as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Steelers might select in the various rounds.

While I won’t be able to track down every career college sack or tackle for loss for every top player that I highlight in this series, I should be able to find a good majority of them for you to examine. In this sack and tackle for loss compilation video, we’ll look at Buggs, who measured in at the Senior Bowl last Tuesday at 6025, 2495-pounds, with 9-inch hands, 30 7/8-inch arms and a 75 1/8-inch wingspan.

Buggs registered 11 total sacks in the 29 games that he played in at Alabama dating back to 2017 and 9.5 of them came last season, 8 in each. Fortunately, I was able to track down all of Buggs’ 11 career college sacks at Alabama for you along with a few replays of several. Additionally, Buggs also had 6.5 tackles for loss during his two seasons at Alabama and I have included those plays in the cut-up video as well.

Please note that very few of the quarterback take-downs and tackles for losses in this video went down as half-variety, according to Buggs’ game stats. Also, notice the quality of each play in addition the amount of time from snap to tackle and feel free to comment on Buggs’ sack compilation below.

We’ll have a full breakdown of Buggs for you in the next few weeks.