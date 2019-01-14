Trey Edmunds ‘Happy To Be Here’ With Brother Terrell

Brothers Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds made NFL history when they became the first pair of brothers to be drafted in the first round of the same class of the NFL Draft in 2018. Tremaine, a linebacker, was scooped up by the Buffalo Bills, while the Pittsburgh Steelers took the older brother, Terrell, to play safety for them.

But their older brother, Ferrell ‘Trey’ Edmunds, had already beaten them into the NFL as a running back for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans let him go in 2018, however, and the Steelers took the opportunity to add him to their practice squad. Trey would finish the season on the 53-man roster with his younger brother after running back James Conner suffered a high ankle sprain with four games left to play.

While he didn’t get onto the field at all on offense, Trey was a contributor on special teams, and he remained on the roster even after Conner returned for the season finale. There was a thinking that he would be moved back down to the practice squad once Conner returned, to bring somebody like Matthew Thomas back up, but the Steelers were evidently not interested in retaining the rookie linebacker.

And so Trey and Terrell head into the 2019 offseason both as members of the Steelers, and they couldn’t be happier about it. “I’m so happy to be here”, Trey told Chris Adamski. “Happy for just another chance to continue my career. Great organization. Despite what happened” in missing the postseason. “Things just happen, even to the best teams”, he added, “but I truly believe that this is one of the best organizations, so I am happy to be here”.

Not just with one of the top organizations in football, but with his brother, with whom he played in college, and at the lower levels as well. “It’s definitely cool to be with Terrell”, he said. “We were able to pick each other up, teach each other some things, strengthen our bond. It was already strong, but strengthen it even more”.

As I’m sure you remember, the three siblings come from a family of athletes, their father Ferrell Edmunds having been a Pro Bowl tight end in his day. Their parents remain an active part of their careers, often speaking daily about both life and football.

But they know that their reunion could be shortlived, as was Vince Williams’ with his brother, Karlos. Trey is a fringe player on the roster while Terrell is a starter. It will be difficult for the older brother to make the 53-man roster in 2019.

Conner obviously leads the way, but 2018 rookie Jaylen Samuels emerged as their number two back. There’s a very good chance that they address the running back position in some way this offseason, and any addition there will make it very hard for Trey to stick. But of course he can earn his keep, and his special teams capability is an important arrow in his quiver toward that end.