The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Staff Changes, Playoff Games, Sanders’ Comments, AB Actions, Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 73 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by recapping the NFL playoff games that took place over the weekend.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to reshape their coaching staff as Teryl Austin was hired last week as a senior defensive assistant. We discuss what his hiring might mean in addition to discussing the Denver Broncos still apparently courting Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak. We also look ahead at who might be calling what on defense for the Steelers in 2019 and what kind of identity the unit might have.

We go over the Steelers current salary cap situation in this episode in addition to talking some about what former Pittsburgh wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had to say over the weekend about his former teammates, wide receiver Antonio Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. We also discuss Brown’s social media actions over the weekend and if they might change any in the coning weeks.

What could and should the Steelers expect to get in return for Brown should they ultimately decide to trade him during the offseason? We spend time addressing that topic in addition to talking about some of the early rumored trade partners that are being floated out there from some very unreliable sources.

We once again close this show out by answering a few emails from our listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

