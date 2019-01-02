The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Possibly Trading AB, Tomlin Presser Recap, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 68 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the current situation that the Pittsburgh Steelers have wide receiver Antonio Brown following his antics over the weekend and beyond. We recap what head coach Mike Tomlin had to say on Wednesday about what all has transpired with Brown and the team since Wednesday and then attempt to parse the timeline.

Will the Steelers now decide to trade Brown this offseason? We go over the likelihood of such and transaction happening and what the salary cap ramifications would be if Brown were traded or cut We also discuss what the Steelers might be able to get for Brown in a trade.

Can the Steelers and Brown make amends in the next few weeks and if so, would that guarantee that no future episodes take place? We discuss that in addition to talking some about if Tomlin could have helped prevent any, or most of, the drama, the team had these past few seasons.

After thoroughly breaking down the Brown situation, Alex and I turn our collective attention to what Tomlin said on Wednesday about changes being on the way this offseason. We discuss what coaches are likely to be jettisoned and which ones should be considered safe right now.

We go over the future of Steelers guard Ramon Foster and talk about the three players the team should seriously consider parting ways with in the coming months and if indeed such moves will be made.

We close this show out by reading a few more listener emails.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

