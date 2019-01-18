The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Recapping Rooney Talking Points, Conference Championship Picks, Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 75 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping and discussing all of the main talking points to come out of the several media sessions that Pittsburgh Steelers team president Art Rooney II had this week.

We go over Rooney’s thoughts on the Steelers 2018 season, the futures of Chris Boswell, Bud Dupree, Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell with the team in addition to him talking about a new contract for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this offseason and if head coach Mike Tomlin might get one as well.

Rooney hit on a few other key talking points during his interview with the media this past week so a bulk of the show is dedicated to recapping as many of them as possible and discussing each in detail.

Alex quickly recap a signing from this past week before giving our predictions for the NFL Conference Championship games that will be played on Sunday.

We end this show once again by answering several questions we received via email from listeners of the show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

