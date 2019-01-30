The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Mock Draft, Interview With Chris Hoke, Cowher Comments, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 80 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about some recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes recapping some Super Bowl week comments made by Bill Cowher and Jerome Bettis about the current culture of the team, how head coach Mike Tomlin runs the team behind closed doors and the ongoing saga with wide receiver Antonio Brown and what might can be done to fix that.

We discuss a recent transaction made by the Steelers that caught us off guard before talking some about the decision to let defensive coordinator Keith Butler adding coaching the outside linebackers to his list of duties.

Midway through this show we are joined once again by former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke, who played in three Super Bowls during his long career in Pittsburgh. Chris shares with Alex and I some of his Super Bowl week memories in addition to letting us know the differences in coaching styles between Cowher and Tomlin being as he played for both of them. Hoke lets us know how he thinks the Steelers and Tomlin should try to move forward with Brown, the role he thinks quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may have played in the most-recent drama and how he thinks the entire situation might ultimately play out with all parties. Chris also weighs in on the recent Butler news before previewing Super Bowl LIII for us to close out his long interview with us.

If you are not already doing so, please follow Chris on Twitter at @hokiebro76 and let him know that you appreciate coming on the podcast once again.

After outr interview with Hoke, Alex and I touch on his Senior Bowl mock draft in addition to discussing a few other draft prospects and Steelers-related items. We close out this show by answering a few more listener emails that we have received.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

