The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Free Agents, AB Saga, Signings, Faneca HOF, Playoff Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 69 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I start things on a positive note with a discussion about former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca once again being voted a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist on Thursday. We talk about Faneca’s chances of getting in this year in addition to predicting which five players on the list 15 make the final cut.

Alex and I then move on to have more discussions about Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown now that we’ve had more time to digest all of the reports floating around. We discuss the two most-likely scenarios that will take place with Brown in the coming months and more. We also discuss the recent decision made by Peter King to leave Brown off his AP All-Pro voting ballot.

The Steelers have signed a few players to Reserve/Futures contracts over the course of the last several days so we recap that full list of transactions. We also talk about inside linebacker Matthew Thomas signing a Reserve/Futures contract with the Baltimore Ravens a few days ago.

The Steelers have a long list of players set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason so Alex and I go over each one in addition to talking about how the contracts of two players, linebacker Ryan Shazier and wide receiver Eli Rogers, are likely to toll.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the league in short pass attempts in 2018 so we go over a few stats related to that and talk a little about his deep passing numbers as well.

The 2018 NFL playoffs will get underway on Saturday so not only do Alex and I pick the four Wild Card games that will take place this weekend, we also give you our predictions for this year’s Super Bowl and which teams we think will play in the conference championship games.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

