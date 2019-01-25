The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Draft Prospects, Senior Bowl Notes, Artie Burns, Return Game, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 78 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all has transpired during the Senior Bowl practices the last few days. We go over several players participating in Mobile, AL that have caught our attention and ones that we plan on learning more about throughout the pre-draft process.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of drafting players who participated in one of the three annual college all-star games so we discuss that topic quite a bit and explain why we will be profiling a lot of players from those rosters this offseason.

We go over a few ages of a few senior Senior Bowl players and discuss how much that might matter to the Steelers. We also discuss the likelihood of the Steelers drafting another underclassman in the first-round this year and talk about how Florida edge-rusher Jachai Polite could be a serious candidate and if we should be concerned about some of his measurables.

We move on to discuss the Steelers offseason fifth-year option decision they’ll need to make with cornerback Artie Burns by the first weekend in May. Is Burns the worst first-round draft pick that Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has made since joining the organization in 2000?

Alex and I end the show with some talk about the Steelers kick return game and special teams rankings from the 2018 season and we also fill everybody in on the latest concerning wide receiver Antonio Brown as of Friday morning.

We close the show once again by answering several emails we received from listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

