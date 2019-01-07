Season 9, Episode 70 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by recapping the four Wild Card games that took place over the weekend.

We move on from the playoff games to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers moving on from outside linebackers coach Joey Porter and if we think more coaching staff moves might be on the way this week. Alex and I also go over a few early suggestions for a Porter replacement.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown remains in the news this week so Alex and I discuss the latest on him and what his agent had to say about the future of his client during a Sunday interview. We also explain what dead salary cap money means and where it comes from.

Alex and I move on to discuss the Steelers restricted and exclusive rights free agents this offseason and what is likely to happen with each of them. We also discuss the possibility of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger signing a contract extension prior to March 17.

We discuss a few things related to the All-Pro voting process, go over a few more recent transactions that included the signings of a few more Reserve./Futures contracts being signed and end the show by reading and answering several emails from listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2019 Free Agents, Porter Gone, Wild Card Games, AB Saga, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2019-jan-7-episode-1110

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 70 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n