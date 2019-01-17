T.J. Watt Named To Pro Bowl As Injury Replacement

T.J. Watt is headed to the Pro Bowl after all, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday afternoon. Watt will replacing Jadeveon Clowney, sitting out due to injury.

Watt’s breakout sophomore season was worthy of a Pro Bowl bid. He finished 2018 with 13 sacks, the most by a Steelers’ linebacker since LaMarr Woodley in 2009, and was the only Steeler to crack double-digits this year. He ranked tied for 7th in the entire NFL. His 20 sacks through the first two years of his career is a franchise record.

He had a knack for forcing the ball out, his six forced fumble also leading Pittsburgh and tied for third most in football, trailing only Dee Ford and big brother J.J. Watt, who will also attend this year’s Pro Bowl.

Watt’s proven to be one of the Steelers’ best and most consistent defenders. And a slam dunk of a first round pick by the front office. He’ll be the team’s first outside linebacker to make the trip since James Harrison did in 2012.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will take place January 27th in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff will be at 3 PM/EST with the game airing on ESPN.