Steelers Won’t Play In Mexico In 2019

Even though several signs pointed to the Pittsburgh Steelers possibly playing a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico during the 2019 regular season, we now know that won’t happen.

The NFL released their list of five international games that will take place during the 2019 regular season and while the Chargers were indeed the chosen team to host the lone game that will be played in Mexico this year, their opponent will be the Kansas City Chiefs and not the Steelers.

The Chiefs were scheduled to play in Mexico this past season against the Los Angeles Rams but that game was relocated to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II has said several teams over the coarse of the last several years that he has no issues with the team playing in Mexico and that he has volunteered to have them do so. The Steelers have an extremely large fan base in Mexico and thus them playing there would certainly be well-received.

The Steelers not being chosen to play the Chargers in Mexico in 2019 now means that the meeting between the two teams will take place in Los Angeles instead. The NFL is expected to continue playing games in Mexico past the 2019 season so perhaps in 2020 the Steelers will finally be chosen to play a road game there.

The Steelers last played an international game in 2013. That game, however, was played in London, England at Wembley Stadium and against the Minnesota Vikings.