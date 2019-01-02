Steelers Practice Squad TE Bucky Hodges Signed To Reserve/Futures Contract

On Monday the Pittsburgh Steelers signed 9 of the 11 players who ended the 2018 season on the team’s practice squad to Reserve/Futures contracts and on Tuesday a 10th player from that unit was also signed.

Signed to a Reserve/Futures contract by the Steelers on Tuesday was tight end Bucky Hodges, who had spent the entire 2018 season on the team’s practice squad. Hodges was originally signed by the Steelers in early August. He was drafted originally by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech and went on to spend time with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. He caught 133 passes for 1747 yards and 20 touchdowns during his college career.

During the 2018 preseason with the Steelers Hodges caught two passes for 43 yards.

The signing of Hodges now leaves inside linebacker Matthew Thomas as the only player who ended the 2018 season on the Steelers practice squad who hasn’t been signed to a Reserve/Futures contract.