Steelers Have Not Yet Given Antonio Brown Or His Agent Permission To Facilitate Trade

Monday is officially the start of Super Bowl week and that means we can look forward to several more reports and speculation about what will happen to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown over the course of the next seven weeks. That said, Pro Bowl Sunday is not without news about Brown and his immediate future with the Steelers.

According to a Sunday report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Steelers have not yet given Brown and his agent Drew Rosenhaus permission to facilitate any sort of trade. It’s reportedly in the team’s hands to explore trade options right now and they are. Brown, however, reportedly hasn’t closed the door on returning to the Steelers and he’s maintained a steady dialogue with some in the organization he’s close with to express that sentiment. Rapoport goes on to say Brown should draw significant interest on the trade market.

Heading to ATL for @SuperBowl, the future of #Steelers WR Antonio Brown remains the dominant non-SB story. Where things stand: While a fresh start is now the preferred outcome, the team has not yet given Brown & his agent permission to facilitate a trade. It’s in the team’s hands — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2019

More on Antonio Brown: The #Steelers are exploring trade options, but Brown hasn’t closed the door on returning. He’s maintained a steady dialogue with some in the organization he’s close with to express that sentiment. Still, he should draw significant interest on the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2019

I guess this is a way of saying the Steelers may or may not trade Brown this offseason, right? Does this news from Rapoport really reveal anything new to us? Rosenhaus, for what it’s worth, had the below quote to ESPN a few days ago on a report from Fansided of a possible Brown reconciliation with the Steelers:

“(Reporter) has no idea what our position is. We have not shared it with anyone outside of the Steelers. We have shared our thoughts with the Steelers but will keep those discussions internal.”

Brown obviously has done his part on his social media accounts of making it look like he’s straddling the fence as not only has he posted photoshopped pictures of him in a San Francisco 49ers uniform, but also wishing his Steelers teammates playing in Sunday’s Pro Bowl good luck.

With next week being dedicated to the Super Bowl, it will be interesting to see if Brown or Rosenhaus show up in Atlanta and give any interviews. Even if they don’t, you can bet the NFL news cycle will include several other tidbits about the Steelers wide receiver and what might potentially happen to him this offseason.