Steelers Assistant Shaun Sarrett Named New Offensive Line Coach

After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost offensive line coach Mike Munchak to the Denver Broncos on Monday the team, as expected, immediately announced that his assistant, Shaun Sarrett, has now been promoted to take his place.

We have promoted Shaun Sarrett to offensive line coach. MORE: https://t.co/KOpUXYjB8o pic.twitter.com/AtQf98AqbB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 14, 2019

“We are excited to promote Shaun to coach our offensive line,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a released statement. “We have full confidence in his coaching abilities, and we look forward to him using his experience as he has been preparing for this opportunity to take on the challenges that will be presented to him.”

Sarrett originally joined the Steelers in 2012 as an offensive quality control coach and he worked his way up the ranks from there. Sarrett, who played guard for Kent State University and was a three-year letter-man during his college career, earned his degree in health education in 2004.

Prior to joining the Steelers, Sarrett had been on the Duke University coaching staff since 2008 where he served as their offensive quality control coach. Prior to being hired by Duke he served as a graduate assistant at Marshall University and before that he served as an offensive and defensive line coach at Streetsboro High School in Streetsboro, Ohio.

While nobody will confuse Sarrett with Munchak, he was able to work closely with the Hall of Famer since 2014.