Seahawks Vs. Cowboys Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

How is your Saturday going?

The 2018-2019 NFL playoffs got started earlier on Saturday with the first of two Wildcard games that included the Houston Texans, the No. 3 seed in the AFC, losing 21-7 at home to the Indianapolis Colts The Colts, who are the No. 6 seed in the AFC, will now play the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs next weekend in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

In the second of two Saturday Wild Card games the Dallas Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are the No. 4 seed in the NFC while the Seahawks are the No. 5 seed. The Cowboys are 2.5-point home favorites.

We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.

Seahawks Inactives:

RB Bo Scarbrough

FB Tre Madden

WR Malik Turner

DE Branden Jackson

DE Rasheem Green

T Elijah Nkansah

CB Kalan Reed

Cowboys Inactives:

QB Mike White

DL David Irving

RB Darius Jackson

LB Chris Covington

DE Dorance Armstrong

S Darian Thompson

G Xavier Su’a-Filo