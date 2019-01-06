Seahawks Vs. Cowboys Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

How is your Saturday going?
The 2018-2019 NFL playoffs got started earlier on Saturday with the first of two Wildcard games that included the Houston Texans, the No. 3 seed in the AFC, losing 21-7 at home to the Indianapolis Colts The Colts, who are the No. 6 seed in the AFC, will now play the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs next weekend in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
In the second of two Saturday Wild Card games the Dallas Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are the No. 4 seed in the NFC while the Seahawks are the No. 5 seed. The Cowboys are 2.5-point home favorites.
We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.
Hurns' ankle injury #Graphic #Cowboys #NSFW pic.twitter.com/3ZpuQUX9SP
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2019
Perfect.@dangerusswilson to @tdlockett12 for 40!
WATCH: https://t.co/jySUGXnVx9
📺: #SEAvsDAL on NBC #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/sLP949KFy7
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2019
The @DangeRussWilson + @TDLockett12 connection continues to impress 😯
📺: #SEAvsDAL on FOX #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kFmE06agHv
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2019
There goes @ezekielelliott!
Gain of 41!
WATCH: https://t.co/jySUGXnVx9
📺: #SEAvsDAL on FOX #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/nmG7fDpIAJ
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2019
Seahawks Inactives:
RB Bo Scarbrough
FB Tre Madden
WR Malik Turner
DE Branden Jackson
DE Rasheem Green
T Elijah Nkansah
CB Kalan Reed
Cowboys Inactives:
QB Mike White
DL David Irving
RB Darius Jackson
LB Chris Covington
DE Dorance Armstrong
S Darian Thompson
G Xavier Su’a-Filo