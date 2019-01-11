Steelers News

Report: Broncos Still Wanting To Hire Munchak Away From Steelers

Even though the Denver Broncos decided not to hire Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak to be their new head coach it sounds like they’re still attempting to hire them to their new coaching staff that’s now headed by former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Friday, the Broncos have notified the Steelers of their intention to speak with Munchak about joining their staff. According to Rapoport, Munchak’s contract with the Steelers ended this season.

It’s worth noting that a Friday report from Adam Schefter indicates that Gary Kubiak won’t be the Broncos new offensive coordinator so perhaps Munchak might be in consideration for that job instead of just coaching the Broncos offensive line.

UPDATE: Mike Klis reports on Twitter that Broncos are interested in Munchak becoming their next offensive line coach.

Munchak having immediate family in Denver is also a draw for him to join the Broncos. It will now be interesting to see if the Steelers can convince Munchak to re-sign with them and that might require more money. It’s being reported by Aditi Kinhabwala that Steelers are doing everything they can to keep Munchak in Pittsburgh.

One would think that Munchak will need to make a decision soon with the annual pre draft process starting to ramp up. Munchak has been the Steelers offensive line coach since 2014.

