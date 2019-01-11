Report: Broncos Still Wanting To Hire Munchak Away From Steelers

Even though the Denver Broncos decided not to hire Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak to be their new head coach it sounds like they’re still attempting to hire them to their new coaching staff that’s now headed by former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Sources: The #Broncos have notified the #Steelers of their intention to speak with respected OL coach Mike Munchak, whose contract is up. He has been in talks with Denver about a deal there. He impressed those in Denver in their HC search. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2019

#Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak is among the best at what he does, and Denver had him in the final 2 for their HC interviews. Possibly adding both Munchak and Vic Fangio would be quite a coup for the #Broncos… and clearly a rough loss for Pittsburgh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2019

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Friday, the Broncos have notified the Steelers of their intention to speak with Munchak about joining their staff. According to Rapoport, Munchak’s contract with the Steelers ended this season.

It’s worth noting that a Friday report from Adam Schefter indicates that Gary Kubiak won’t be the Broncos new offensive coordinator so perhaps Munchak might be in consideration for that job instead of just coaching the Broncos offensive line.

UPDATE: Mike Klis reports on Twitter that Broncos are interested in Munchak becoming their next offensive line coach.

Confirming Broncos and Gary Kubiak going separate ways. He will not be )-coordinator. Differences in philosophy and staffing. Also confirming Broncos hope to bring in Mike Munchak. I can report hope is Munchak as O-line coach, not O-coordinator. He does have family here. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 11, 2019

Assistant shocker: Gary Kubiak will not be Denver’s offensive coordinator, league sources tell ESPN. After lengthy discussions, Denver and Kubiak had different ideas on staffing and offensive philosophies. Both sides going in different directions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2019

Munchak having immediate family in Denver is also a draw for him to join the Broncos. It will now be interesting to see if the Steelers can convince Munchak to re-sign with them and that might require more money. It’s being reported by Aditi Kinhabwala that Steelers are doing everything they can to keep Munchak in Pittsburgh.

One would think that Munchak will need to make a decision soon with the annual pre draft process starting to ramp up. Munchak has been the Steelers offensive line coach since 2014.

I’ve been told the #Steelers are doing everything they can to keep the beloved and outstanding Mike Munchak. We’ll see if it’s enough. https://t.co/dOBT0DcXUY — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 11, 2019