Mike Munchak To Interview For Broncos Job Tomorrow

Lost in all the Antonio Brown news are the very real coaching changes that are likely to happen on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff. Some of that will be their own decisions, some firing are almost certain to go down, but one of the biggest differences could be one out of their control.

We already knew the Denver Broncos requested permission to interview OL coach Mike Munchak for their head coaching vacancy. Now, we know when that will happen. Munchak will fly out to Denver to interview for the position on Friday, according to multiple reports.

According to 9News Mike Kils, Munchak might be the favorite.

Broncos have Chuck Pagano today, Rams QB coach Zac Taylor tomorrow; Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak (my guy to beat) on Friday; Pats DC Brian Flores on Saturday; Bears DC Vic Fangio on Monday. There's your five interviews. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 2, 2019

Kils did later say Chuck Pagano had a really good interview yesterday and has a chance to be the next head coach. But Munchak’s odds seem good too. If offered the job, Munchak is likely to take it. He turned down a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals citing family concerns but as Ben Roethlisberger cited during his radio show, Munchak has family in Denver. That may convince him to make the move.

Based on their schedule of interviews, expect the Broncos to make a decision in the middle of next week, unless they do a second round of interviews, which could drag the process out even longer.

Munchak has been the Steelers’ offensive line coach since 2014 and regarded as one of the best teachers in the game. During that time, Pittsburgh have given up the second fewest sacks, 135, tying the Baltimore Ravens and only trailing the New Orleans Saints. He’s arguably preserved Roethlisberger’s career by another year or two.

As we recently mentioned, the Steelers room could look much different in 2019. Munchak may be on the outs, Ramon Foster may not be re-signed, and Marcus Gilbert could be a cap causality.