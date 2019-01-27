JuJu Smith-Schuster Injures Knee In Pro Bowl

The one thing you hope for in every Pro Bowl is that everyone walks away from the game healthy. Unfortunately, JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t have that kind of luck. After making his first catch of today’s game, Smith-Schuster limped off the field with a left leg injury.

Trainers were attending to him on the sideline.

Smith-Schuster made the reception on a scramble drill from Andrew Luck late in the first half. As of this writing, the AFC leads the NFC 14-0. It’s unclear what the severity of the injury is. Here’s the play.

JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered left leg injury on this play. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i1O51zvxqG — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 27, 2019

Here is a slo-mo of the left knee injury suffered by #Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. Reported as just contusion. We will let @Girlsurgeon give diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/wAONhGd28W — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 27, 2019

He was one of several Steelers playing in today’s game. Maurkice Pouncey, Alejandro Villanueva, and James Conner joined him on offense while Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt were out there for the AFC defense.

We’ll update you if Smith-Schuster returns to the game but considering how meaningless it is, he’ll likely be held out, even if the injury isn’t deemed serious.

UPDATE (4:07 PM): His injury is being called a knee contusion. Officially listed as questionable.

Injury update: (yes, at the #ProBowl) JuJu Smith-Schuster has a knee contusion. He is questionable to return. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 27, 2019