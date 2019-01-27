Steelers News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injures Knee In Pro Bowl

The one thing you hope for in every Pro Bowl is that everyone walks away from the game healthy. Unfortunately, JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t have that kind of luck. After making his first catch of today’s game, Smith-Schuster limped off the field with a left leg injury.

Trainers were attending to him on the sideline.

Smith-Schuster made the reception on a scramble drill from Andrew Luck late in the first half. As of this writing, the AFC leads the NFC 14-0. It’s unclear what the severity of the injury is. Here’s the play.

He was one of several Steelers playing in today’s game. Maurkice Pouncey, Alejandro Villanueva, and James Conner joined him on offense while Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt were out there for the AFC defense.

We’ll update you if Smith-Schuster returns to the game but considering how meaningless it is, he’ll likely be held out, even if the injury isn’t deemed serious.

UPDATE (4:07 PM): His injury is being called a knee contusion. Officially listed as questionable.

