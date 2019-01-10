Falcons To Hire Clock And Replay Assistant

I know this isn’t directly Pittsburgh Steelers related. But I know you’re wishing this headline was about them. The Atlanta Falcons announced the hiring Kyle Flood, a dedicated clock and replay assistant. Flood had previously served as an assistant offensive line coach for the team.

From the Falcons’ website, which explains the move.

“Flood will take on a new position created by Quinn to assist him with his game-management duties, player development and a number of other areas. Flood previously served as Atlanta’s assistant offensive line coach since the 2017 season. Prior to joining the Falcons, Flood was the head coach at the University of Rutgers from 2012-15.”

Part of the reason why the team appears to be making the adjustment is due to head coach Dan Quinn calling the defensive plays for 2019. With more on his plate, a guy like Flood will help manage those other areas Quinn can’t pay as much attention to anymore.

Of course, in Pittsburgh, Tomlin doesn’t call the plays. He’s still had issues and controversies about his clock management and decisions to challenge. Tomlin has lost his last ten regular season challenges. His last reversal came in the 2016-2017 playoffs against the Miami Dolphins, overturning a call that led to a Le’Veon Bell touchdown.

Clock issues have been problems too and fans can – and have – cited many examples of that. Tomlin’s issues occur most often because he goes off “gut.” A feel for how the game is going, not based on numbers, analytics, or anything that could led to predictable, consistent decisions. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Lately, it’s been the latter.

While the Steelers are apparently open to adding another position to the coaching staff, don’t hold your breath it’ll be someone in a clock management type of role. Tomlin has previously said he won’t hire someone in that capacity. But it’s something fans I’m sure will continue to call for in 2019.