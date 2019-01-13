Eagles Vs. Saints Divisional Round Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday!

The 2018-2019 NFL playoffs continue on with one final Divisional Round game to close out the second weekend. The New Orleans Saints will now host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home earlier on Sunday.

The Eagles entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFC and they beat the Chicago Bears on the road last weekend. As for the Saints, winners of the NFC South division, they are the No. 1 seed in their conference and they had a bye last weekend.

They winner of this game will play the Los Angeles Rams next weekend in the NFC Championship game.

Saints DBs stop pic.twitter.com/b2ZXW0OO8E — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 13, 2019

Fake tunnel screen to slot corner = profit pic.twitter.com/PbDQMhlG6M — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 13, 2019

Eagles Inactives:

QB Carson Wentz

CB Sidney Jones

WR Mike Wallace

LB B.J. Bello

DT Bruce Hector

G Matt Pryor

G Chance Warmack

Saints Inactives:

TE Dan Arnold

RB Dwayne Washington

LB Manti Te’o

G Will Clapp

DL Trey Hendrickson

OT Derek Newton

WR Austin Carr