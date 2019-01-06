Eagles Vs. Bears Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday!

The 2018-2019 NFL playoffs continue on with one final Wild Card game to close out the first weekend. The Chicago Bears will now host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road earlier on Sunday.

The Eagles enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFC while the Bears, winners of the NFC North division, are the No. 3 seed.

We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.

Eagles Inactives:

LB D.J. Alexander

DT Bruce Hector

CB Sidney Jones

WR Mike Wallace

OL Matt Pryor

OL Chance Warmack

QB Carson Wentz

Bears Inactives:

WR Kevin White

OL Eric Kush

OL Rashaad Coward

TE Trey Burton

TE Javon Wims

DT Nick Williams

LB Aaron Lynch