Eagles Vs. Bears Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

The 2018-2019 NFL playoffs continue on with one final Wild Card game to close out the first weekend. The Chicago Bears will now host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road earlier on Sunday.
The Eagles enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFC while the Bears, winners of the NFC North division, are the No. 3 seed.
We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.
BIG sack by @Leonard90Flo on 3rd down!
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 6, 2019
WHAT A PICK!@RoquanSmith1
📺: #PHIvsCHI on NBC #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/dxnLZBpU7O
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2019
Eagles Inactives:
LB D.J. Alexander
DT Bruce Hector
CB Sidney Jones
WR Mike Wallace
OL Matt Pryor
OL Chance Warmack
QB Carson Wentz
Bears Inactives:
WR Kevin White
OL Eric Kush
OL Rashaad Coward
TE Trey Burton
TE Javon Wims
DT Nick Williams
LB Aaron Lynch