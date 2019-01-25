NFL Draft

Contextualization Of Career Explosive Play & TD Receptions Of Ohio State WR Terry McLaurin

Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin is reportedly having a great week at the 2019 Senior Bowl after first measuring in at 6000, 205-pounds with 9 1/8-inch hands, 32-inch arms and a 73 7/8-inch wingspan. If you’ve seen some of the video clips from the Senior Bowl practices that have already been posted this past week you can’t help but be impressed with his route running ability and the amount of separation that he’s achieved on some reps.

During his college career at Ohio State, McLaurin caught 75 passes for 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns in the 53 total games that he reportedly played in. 35 of those receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns came during the 2018 season.

McLaurin had 20 receptions that were explosive plays that gained 20 yards or more during his college career and 10 of those went for touchdowns. His other 9 touchdown receptions went down on the stat sheet as less than 20 yards but a few of those included the football flying 20 or more yards past the original line of scrimmage

While I haven’t yet looked at all 75 receptions that McLaurin had during his college career, I was able to track down all 19 of his touchdowns as well as all of his explosive play receptions and contextualized each of them for all to see in the table below. Each play includes a link to a video so that you can watch each one. The contextualized data includes the passer who threw McLaurin the football, the distance the pass flew past the line of scrimmage and the yards after the catch that was registered if applicable.

The data shows that the average intended air yards on these 29 different receptions was 28.75.

We’ll be sure to profile McLaurin in greater detail in the coming weeks but in the meantime, I thought most would like to see his college career explosive receptions and touchdowns with him already making big waives in Mobile, AL.

The Steelers could find themselves in the market to draft yet another wide receiver in April depending on what ultimately happens with Antonio Brown in the next seven weeks and if he’s traded.

YEAR OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST SIDE LOS PASSER YDS PDIST YAC LINK
2016 RUTG 2nd 5:51 3 10 RUTG 14 Barrett 14 20 0 VIDEO
2016 NEB 1st 3:16 3 G NEB 7 Barrett 7 13 0 VIDEO
2017 ARM 3rd 5:12 2 8 ARM 20 Barrett 20 26 0 VIDEO
2017 ARM 4th 7:26 1 10 ARM 29 Barrett 20 9 11 VIDEO
2017 UNLV 2nd 12:39 4 G UNLV 4 Barrett 4 13 0 VIDEO
2017 RUTG 3rd 10:15 2 15 OSU 28 Barrett 27 14 13 VIDEO
2017 NEB 2nd 8:20 2 6 NEB 31 Barrett 31 34 0 VIDEO
2017 PSU 2nd 9:32 2 8 PSU 14 Barrett 14 18 0 VIDEO
2017 PSU 4th 2:45 2 8 OSU 44 Barrett 20 14 6 VIDEO
2017 IOWA 1st 12:42 1 10 IOWA 29 Barrett 29 35 0 VIDEO
2017 ILL 4th 13:58 2 7 OSU 30 Haskins 33 23 10 VIDEO
2017 WIS 1st 6:31 1 10 OSU 16 Barrett 84 33 51 VIDEO
2018 ORST 1st 11:50 1 10 ORST 33 Haskins 27 20 7 VIDEO
2018 ORST 1st 11:17 2 G ORST 2 Haskins 2 8 0 VIDEO
2018 ORST 3rd 14:45 1 10 OSU 25 Haskins 75 6 69 VIDEO
2018 RUTG 2nd 11:05 3 16 OSU 49 Martell 51 47 4 VIDEO
2018 TULN 1st 6:56 1 0 TULN 17 Haskins 17 14 3 VIDEO
2018 IND 2nd 10:27 2 10 OSU 25 Haskins 22 9 13 VIDEO
2018 IND 2nd 2:16 1 G IND 7 Haskins 7 13 0 VIDEO
2018 IND 4th 12:21 3 10 IND 17 Haskins 17 21 0 VIDEO
2018 MINN 1st 1:07 1 10 MINN 41 Haskins 41 43 0 VIDEO
2018 PUR 4th 4:40 4 5 PUR 34 Haskins 34 14 20 VIDEO
2018 MSU 3rd 2:21 1 10 OSU 35 Haskins 21 14 7 VIDEO
2018 MD 2nd 10:21 1 10 OSU 32 Haskins 68 43 25 VIDEO
2018 MD 2nd 4:45 3 9 OSU 40 Haskins 39 37 2 VIDEO
2018 NW 1st 10:31 3 11 NW 16 Haskins 16 21 0 VIDEO
2018 NW 1st 4:55 1 10 NW 44 Haskins 20 20 0 VIDEO
2018 NW 2nd 1:21 3 20 NW 42 Haskins 42 42 0 VIDEO
2018 WASH 1st 0:40 2 13 OSU 22 Haskins 32 28 4 VIDEO
