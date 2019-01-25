Contextualization Of Career Explosive Play & TD Receptions Of Ohio State WR Terry McLaurin

Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin is reportedly having a great week at the 2019 Senior Bowl after first measuring in at 6000, 205-pounds with 9 1/8-inch hands, 32-inch arms and a 73 7/8-inch wingspan. If you’ve seen some of the video clips from the Senior Bowl practices that have already been posted this past week you can’t help but be impressed with his route running ability and the amount of separation that he’s achieved on some reps.

During his college career at Ohio State, McLaurin caught 75 passes for 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns in the 53 total games that he reportedly played in. 35 of those receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns came during the 2018 season.

McLaurin had 20 receptions that were explosive plays that gained 20 yards or more during his college career and 10 of those went for touchdowns. His other 9 touchdown receptions went down on the stat sheet as less than 20 yards but a few of those included the football flying 20 or more yards past the original line of scrimmage

While I haven’t yet looked at all 75 receptions that McLaurin had during his college career, I was able to track down all 19 of his touchdowns as well as all of his explosive play receptions and contextualized each of them for all to see in the table below. Each play includes a link to a video so that you can watch each one. The contextualized data includes the passer who threw McLaurin the football, the distance the pass flew past the line of scrimmage and the yards after the catch that was registered if applicable.

The data shows that the average intended air yards on these 29 different receptions was 28.75.

We’ll be sure to profile McLaurin in greater detail in the coming weeks but in the meantime, I thought most would like to see his college career explosive receptions and touchdowns with him already making big waives in Mobile, AL.

The Steelers could find themselves in the market to draft yet another wide receiver in April depending on what ultimately happens with Antonio Brown in the next seven weeks and if he’s traded.