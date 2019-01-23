NFL Draft

Contextualization Of Career Explosive Play Receptions Of WVU WR David Sills

West Virginia wide receiver David Sills is seemingly off to a good start at the 2019 Senior Bowl after first measuring in at 6030, 210-pounds with 8 7/8-inch hands, 32-inch arms and a 75 4/8-inch wingspan. Not surprisingly, Sills caught a few deep passes during Tuesday’s practice from West Virginia quarterback Will Grier. The wide receiver even received a fist bump from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after making one of those catches during one-on-one drills.

Sills is going to be an interesting wide receiver to track throughout the pre-draft process and probably mostly because of questions related to his long speed. Those questions aside, Sills still managed to register 34 explosive play receptions good for 20 yards or more during his college career at West Virginia and those totaled 1,243 yards with 13 going for touchdowns. In case you’re curious, Sills, a converted quarterback, totaled 132 receptions for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns at West Virginia in the 33 games that he played in.

While I haven’t yet looked at all 132 receptions that Sills had during his college career, I was able to track down all 34 of his explosive play receptions and contextualized each of them for all to see in the table below. Each play includes a link to a video so that you can watch each one. The contextualized data includes the passer who threw Sills the football, the distance the pass flew past the line of scrimmage and the yards after the catch that was registered.

The data shows that the Average intended air yards on these 34 receptions was 24.74. Additionally, Sills averaged 12.3 yards after the catch on these 34 receptions. His 419 yards after the catch was 33.7% of the total yardage gained on these 34 receptions.

We’ll be sure to profile Sills in greater detail in the coming weeks but in the meantime, I thought most would like to see his college career explosive receptions with him already making some waives in Mobile, AL.

The Steelers could find themselves in the market to draft yet another wide receiver in April depending on what ultimately happens with Antonio Brown in the next seven weeks and if he’s traded.

YEAR OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST SIDE LOS PASSER YDS PDIST YAC LINK
2015 BAY 2nd 14:32 3 15 BAY 35 Howard 29 14 15 https://youtu.be/MDp8f49wYMs?t=2177
2015 BAY 3rd 7:15 3 1 BAY 35 Howard 35 40 0 https://youtu.be/MDp8f49wYMs?t=5595
2015 TCU 2nd 6:47 3 3 WVU 19 Howard 28 23 5 https://youtu.be/Cy0kSU8fa-A?t=3433
2017 ECU 1st 1:49 2 10 WVU 47 Grier 40 35 5 https://youtu.be/OZlpPia4o4I?t=1976
2017 ECU 2nd 0:30 1 10 WVU 25 Grier 75 32 43 https://youtu.be/OZlpPia4o4I?t=4817
2017 KU 2nd 14:57 3 7 WVU 23 Grier 26 24 2 https://youtu.be/csUBKxjRPjU?t=1929
2017 KU 2nd 14:57 1 10 KU 41 Grier 24 20 4 https://youtu.be/csUBKxjRPjU?t=2051
2017 KU 2nd 5:17 1 10 KU 49 Grier 49 20 29 https://youtu.be/csUBKxjRPjU?t=3508
2017 TCU 3rd 3:52 3 10 WVU 36 Grier 64 28 36 https://youtu.be/W4U2owL0t8s?t=5149
2017 TTU 1st 12:07 1 10 TTU 31 Grier 31 26 5 https://youtu.be/jFeGNIrKU9w?t=505
2017 TTU 3rd 8:34 2 8 WVU 27 Grier 23 14 9 https://youtu.be/jFeGNIrKU9w?t=6061
2017 BAY 1st 0:29 1 10 BAY 35 Grier 35 42 0 https://youtu.be/Sn-V5yHsGGk?t=1943
2017 BAY 3rd 14:42 1 10 WVU 47 Grier 53 10 43 https://youtu.be/Sn-V5yHsGGk?t=4518
2017 OKST 1st 0:00 1 10 WVU 48 Grier 40 37 3 https://youtu.be/ZC7846Jy5g8?t=2151
2017 KSU 1st 0:45 2 10 WVU 41 Grier 43 37 6 https://youtu.be/d0wbL4MYub4?t=2609
2017 TEX 1st 6:39 1 10 WVU 44 Grier 34 31 3 https://youtu.be/-1Oq72X2_nw?t=1179
2017 OKLA 1st 3:00 3 11 WVU 25 Chugunov 51 29 22 https://youtu.be/3VV190KCGYA?t=1480
2017 OKLA 4th 11:51 2 17 WVU 21 Chugunov 22 22 0 https://youtu.be/3VV190KCGYA?t=7784
2018 TENN 1st 13:25 1 20 TENN 48 Grier 25 13 12 https://youtu.be/liZr9dE6fro?t=392
2018 TENN 3rd 12:54 1 10 TENN 33 Grier 33 31 2 https://youtu.be/liZr9dE6fro?t=4238
2018 TENN 4th 6:43 2 8 WVU 4 Grier 38 19 19 https://youtu.be/liZr9dE6fro?t=7160
2018 KSU 2nd 0:15 1 10 KSU 25 Grier 23 21 2 https://youtu.be/y8MnV9z-Dp8?t=3552
2018 TTU 4th 5:04 3 26 WVU 22 Grier 24 22 2 https://youtu.be/9I-s7wKYbqY?t=8840
2018 KU 1st 10:56 2 7 KU 32 Grier 26 8 18 https://youtu.be/clwfgQ8AptA?t=443
2018 BAY 2nd 14:43 1 10 WVU 43 Grier 42 33 9 https://youtu.be/eRWdqP4t6Kw?t=2039
2018 BAY 2nd 8:23 1 10 BAY 25 Grier 25 30 0 https://youtu.be/eRWdqP4t6Kw?t=2673
2018 BAY 2nd 6:40 2 8 WVU 35 Grier 65 30 35 https://youtu.be/eRWdqP4t6Kw?t=2964
2018 TEX 1st 3:08 2 6 WVU 40 Grier 60 26 34 https://youtu.be/LHwaEHJO7lc?t=1787
2018 TCU 1st 7:04 3 6 WVU 36 Grier 23 4 19 https://youtu.be/uD9EEg0nzW8?t=973
2018 OKST 2nd 14:55 3 6 OKST 22 Grier 22 20 2 https://youtu.be/9zDxqvXDXts?t=751
2018 OKST 4th 4:05 2 12 WVU 23 Grier 22 20 2 https://youtu.be/9zDxqvXDXts?t=7782
2018 OKLA 1st 10:09 3 7 OKLA 41 Grier 41 35 6 https://youtu.be/wwgxt5bgkc4?t=458
2018 OKLA 4th 5:03 1 10 OKLA 45 Grier 24 19 5 https://youtu.be/wwgxt5bgkc4?t=7161
2018 SYCU 4th 8:35 1 10 WVU 44 Allison 48 26 22 https://youtu.be/MDv1izm4sy4?t=6662
