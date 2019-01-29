Contextualization Of 2018 Run Tackles By Florida Edge Jachai Polite

Florida underclassman edge rusher Jachai Polite is likely a player we’ll be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks. With our draft profile of Polite and his sack reel already posted on the site, a few readers are still wanting to see how he played against the run.

While it won’t give you a full look at how Polite played against the run during the 2018 season, I was quickly able to compile all of the run tackles that he was credited with from last season and have them all contextualized for you to see below. Each play below includes the down, distance, time and line of scrimmage in addition to each play being linked to the video.

This contextualization should allow you to see how he won against the run and how his tackles came about.