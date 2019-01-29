Contextualization Of 2018 Run Tackles By Florida Edge Jachai Polite

Florida underclassman edge rusher Jachai Polite is likely a player we’ll be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks. With our draft profile of Polite and his sack reel already posted on the site, a few readers are still wanting to see how he played against the run.
While it won’t give you a full look at how Polite played against the run during the 2018 season, I was quickly able to compile all of the run tackles that he was credited with from last season and have them all contextualized for you to see below. Each play below includes the down, distance, time and line of scrimmage in addition to each play being linked to the video.
This contextualization should allow you to see how he won against the run and how his tackles came about.
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|SIDE
|LOS
|PLAY BY PLAY
|YDS
|VIDEO
|CSU
|2
|13:14
|4
|1
|CSU
|29
|Johnson rush LT for no gain to the CSU29 (Jackson; Polite)
|0
|VIDEO
|CSU
|2
|9:51
|1
|15
|CSU
|20
|Wilson rush RE for 5 yards to the CSU25, OOB (Stewart; Polite)
|5
|VIDEO
|CSU
|3
|15:00
|1
|10
|CSU
|25
|Wall rush RE for 3 yards to the CSU28 (Polite)
|3
|VIDEO
|CSU
|3
|15:00
|1
|10
|CSU
|35
|Johnson rush RT for 1 yard to the CSU36 (Polite)
|1
|VIDEO
|CSU
|3
|1:06
|1
|10
|CSU
|10
|Matthews rush M for 3 yards to the CSU13 (Moon; Polite)
|3
|VIDEO
|TEN
|1
|4:52
|2
|6
|UT
|29
|Jordan rush for loss of 1 yard to the UT28 (Polite; Zuniga)
|-1
|VIDEO
|TEN
|3
|14:44
|1
|10
|UT
|25
|Chandler rush for 3 yards to the UT28 (Polite)
|3
|VIDEO
|TEN
|3
|14:44
|2
|7
|UT
|28
|Chandler rush for 3 yards to the UT31 (Polite)
|3
|VIDEO
|MS
|4
|5:17
|1
|10
|MS
|19
|Hill rush for 1 yard to the MS20, OOB (Polite)
|1
|VIDEO
|LSU
|2
|12:30
|2
|1
|LSU
|47
|Brossette rush LG for 3 yards to the 50 yardline (Zuniga; Polite)
|3
|VIDEO
|LSU
|2
|6:33
|2
|3
|LSU
|41
|Ed-Helaire rush LT for 5 yards to the LSU46 (Stiner; Polite)
|5
|VIDEO
|LSU
|3
|10:22
|3
|21
|LSU
|31
|Burrow rush M for 12 yards to the LSU43, OOB (Polite)
|12
|VIDEO
|LSU
|3
|6:12
|1
|10
|UF
|28
|Brossette rush LE for no gain to the UF28, OOB (Polite)
|0
|VIDEO
|UGA
|1
|3:34
|2
|6
|UGA
|33
|Swift rush LG for 2 yards to the UGA35 (Polite)
|2
|VIDEO
|UGA
|4
|11:12
|2
|10
|UF
|25
|Holyfield rush LG for 1 yard to the UF24 (Polite; Gardner)
|1
|VIDEO
|MU
|2
|9:28
|1
|10
|MU
|46
|Crockett rush M for 2 yards to the MU48 (Polite)
|2
|VIDEO
|MU
|2
|9:28
|1
|15
|UF
|18
|Crockett rush RT for 8 yards to the UF10 (Stewart; Polite)
|8
|VIDEO
|MU
|3
|0:20
|1
|10
|MU
|25
|Rountree rush RG for 5 yards to the MU30 (Polite; Joseph)
|5
|VIDEO
|SC
|1
|6:32
|1
|10
|UF
|17
|Turner rush LE for loss of 2 yards to the UF19 (Polite)
|-2
|VIDEO
|SC
|4
|15:00
|3
|5
|SC
|43
|Turner rush LG for loss of 1 yard to the SC42 (Jefferson; Polite)
|-1
|VIDEO
|ID
|1
|5:30
|2
|10
|ID
|25
|Saunders rush RE for loss of 3 yards to the ID22 (Polite)
|-3
|VIDEO
|FSU
|1
|14:39
|2
|21
|FS
|14
|Akers rush L for loss of 2 yards to the FS12 (Polite)
|-2
|VIDEO
|FSU
|2
|13:24
|2
|7
|FS
|28
|Akers rush M for 2 yards to the FS30 (Polite)
|2
|VIDEO
|FSU
|2
|7:35
|1
|10
|FS
|35
|Akers rush M for no gain to the FS35 (Reese II; Polite)
|0
|VIDEO
|UM
|2
|7:54
|3
|14
|UF
|34
|Patterson rush for loss of 5 yards to the UF39 (Polite)
|-5
|VIDEO
|UM
|2
|2:41
|2
|6
|UF
|45
|Evans rush for loss of 1 yard to the UF46 (Henderson.; Polite)
|-1
|VIDEO