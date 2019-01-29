NFL Draft

Contextualization Of 2018 Run Tackles By Florida Edge Jachai Polite

Florida underclassman edge rusher Jachai Polite is likely a player we’ll be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks. With our draft profile of Polite and his sack reel already posted on the site, a few readers are still wanting to see how he played against the run.

While it won’t give you a full look at how Polite played against the run during the 2018 season, I was quickly able to compile all of the run tackles that he was credited with from last season and have them all contextualized for you to see below. Each play below includes the down, distance, time and line of scrimmage in addition to each play being linked to the video.

This contextualization should allow you to see how he won against the run and how his tackles came about.

OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST SIDE LOS PLAY BY PLAY YDS VIDEO
CSU 2 13:14 4 1 CSU 29 Johnson rush LT for no gain to the CSU29 (Jackson; Polite) 0 VIDEO
CSU 2 9:51 1 15 CSU 20 Wilson rush RE for 5 yards to the CSU25, OOB (Stewart; Polite) 5 VIDEO
CSU 3 15:00 1 10 CSU 25 Wall rush RE for 3 yards to the CSU28 (Polite) 3 VIDEO
CSU 3 15:00 1 10 CSU 35 Johnson rush RT for 1 yard to the CSU36 (Polite) 1 VIDEO
CSU 3 1:06 1 10 CSU 10 Matthews rush M for 3 yards to the CSU13 (Moon; Polite) 3 VIDEO
TEN 1 4:52 2 6 UT 29 Jordan rush for loss of 1 yard to the UT28 (Polite; Zuniga) -1 VIDEO
TEN 3 14:44 1 10 UT 25 Chandler rush for 3 yards to the UT28 (Polite) 3 VIDEO
TEN 3 14:44 2 7 UT 28 Chandler rush for 3 yards to the UT31 (Polite) 3 VIDEO
MS 4 5:17 1 10 MS 19 Hill rush for 1 yard to the MS20, OOB (Polite) 1 VIDEO
LSU 2 12:30 2 1 LSU 47 Brossette rush LG for 3 yards to the 50 yardline (Zuniga; Polite) 3 VIDEO
LSU 2 6:33 2 3 LSU 41 Ed-Helaire rush LT for 5 yards to the LSU46 (Stiner; Polite) 5 VIDEO
LSU 3 10:22 3 21 LSU 31 Burrow rush M for 12 yards to the LSU43, OOB (Polite) 12 VIDEO
LSU 3 6:12 1 10 UF 28 Brossette rush LE for no gain to the UF28, OOB (Polite) 0 VIDEO
UGA 1 3:34 2 6 UGA 33 Swift rush LG for 2 yards to the UGA35 (Polite) 2 VIDEO
UGA 4 11:12 2 10 UF 25 Holyfield rush LG for 1 yard to the UF24 (Polite; Gardner) 1 VIDEO
MU 2 9:28 1 10 MU 46 Crockett rush M for 2 yards to the MU48 (Polite) 2 VIDEO
MU 2 9:28 1 15 UF 18 Crockett rush RT for 8 yards to the UF10 (Stewart; Polite) 8 VIDEO
MU 3 0:20 1 10 MU 25 Rountree rush RG for 5 yards to the MU30 (Polite; Joseph) 5 VIDEO
SC 1 6:32 1 10 UF 17 Turner rush LE for loss of 2 yards to the UF19 (Polite) -2 VIDEO
SC 4 15:00 3 5 SC 43 Turner rush LG for loss of 1 yard to the SC42 (Jefferson; Polite) -1 VIDEO
ID 1 5:30 2 10 ID 25 Saunders rush RE for loss of 3 yards to the ID22 (Polite) -3 VIDEO
FSU 1 14:39 2 21 FS 14 Akers rush L for loss of 2 yards to the FS12 (Polite) -2 VIDEO
FSU 2 13:24 2 7 FS 28 Akers rush M for 2 yards to the FS30 (Polite) 2 VIDEO
FSU 2 7:35 1 10 FS 35 Akers rush M for no gain to the FS35 (Reese II; Polite) 0 VIDEO
UM 2 7:54 3 14 UF 34 Patterson rush for loss of 5 yards to the UF39 (Polite) -5 VIDEO
UM 2 2:41 2 6 UF 45 Evans rush for loss of 1 yard to the UF46 (Henderson.; Polite) -1 VIDEO
