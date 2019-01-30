Contextualization Of 2018 Receptions Made By LSU TE Foster Moreau

Last week it was reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers had met with LSU tight end Foster Moreau while in Mobile, AL for the Senior Bowl and that news wasn’t overly surprising when you consider the team might select a player from that position this year and potentially even later in draft. Moreau, who measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6042, 250-pounds with 9 7/8-inch hands, 33 6/8-inch arms and an 80 7/8-inch wingspan, certainly fits the bill to be a potential later-round tight end selection of the Steelers this year.

While we’re sure to have a full breakdown of Moreau in the vert near future that will address all aspects of his game, I thought I would at least wet everyone’s whistles as to what kind of pass catcher he was at LSU. While Moreau did catch 52 passes for 629 yards and 6 touchdowns in the 49 total games he played in at LSU, you only need to watch his 22 receptions from the 2018 season to get a good sense of what his ceiling is as a pass catching tight end in the NFL.

Below is charted contextualization of Moreau’s 22 receptions for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns from the 2018 season. I was able to find all but one of his 22 receptions from 2018 on tape and have linked to each one for you to watch. As you can see in the contextualization data, most of Moreau’s 22 receptions came via passes that flew less than 10 yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage. To Moreau’s credit, roughly 48% of his 272 total yards receiving in 2018 came after the catch. You’ll see him fight for and get some hard-earned yardage in a few of these video clips.

It’s also worth pointing out that none of Moreau’s 22 receptions from last season came on 3rd or 4th downs. While not known as a big-play receiver at LSU, 7 of Moreau’s 52 total receptions resulted in gains of 20 yards or more. His career-long was 60-yards and that came in 2017 against Mississippi. Even that was a 15-yard reception followed by a 45 run to the end zone after the catch.

Foster Moreau College Bio