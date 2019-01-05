Colts Vs. Texans Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday!

The 2018-2019 NFL playoffs get started on Saturday with two Wildcard games. This first game up on Saturday includes the Houston Texans hosting the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. The Colts ended up as the No. 6 seed in the AFC while the Texans, who won the AFC South division this year, finished as the No. 3 seed. The two team met twice during the regular season with each team losing at home.

We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.

Colts Inactives:

C Josh Andrews

T/G Le’Raven Clark

WR Ryan Grant

DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

LB Ahmad Thomas

S J.J. Wilcox

RB Jonathan William

Texans Inactives:

CB Aaron Colvin

WR Steven Mitchell

S A.J. Hendy

RB Buddy Howell

T Roderick Johnson

DE Carlos Watkins

DE Joel Heath