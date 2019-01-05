Colts Vs. Texans Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday!
The 2018-2019 NFL playoffs get started on Saturday with two Wildcard games. This first game up on Saturday includes the Houston Texans hosting the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. The Colts ended up as the No. 6 seed in the AFC while the Texans, who won the AFC South division this year, finished as the No. 3 seed. The two team met twice during the regular season with each team losing at home.
We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.
TY showing up big today 😤 @TYHilton13
Luck to Ebron TD #Colts #Texans #INDvsHOU
THE MACK ATTACK!
Another PICK!
The @houstontexans get it right back.
📺: #INDvsHOU on ESPN/ABC #NFLPlayoffs
And just like that… The @colts jump out to a 21-0 lead in Houston.
Luck. Inman. SIX.
📺: #INDvsHOU on ESPN/ABC #NFLPlayoffs
Luck dime #Colts
Colts Inactives:
C Josh Andrews
T/G Le’Raven Clark
WR Ryan Grant
DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
LB Ahmad Thomas
S J.J. Wilcox
RB Jonathan William
Texans Inactives:
CB Aaron Colvin
WR Steven Mitchell
S A.J. Hendy
RB Buddy Howell
T Roderick Johnson
DE Carlos Watkins
DE Joel Heath