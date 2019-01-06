Chargers Vs. Ravens Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday!

The 2018-2019 NFL playoffs got started on Saturday with two Wildcard games as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks. There are now two more Wild Card games remaining to be played and both will take place on Sunday. The first game up on Sunday includes the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Chargers ended up as the No. 5 seed in the AFC while the Ravens, who won the AFC North division this year, finished as the No. 4 seed. The two teams met once during the regular season with the Ravens winning that Week 16 contest 22-10 in a game played in Los Angeles. The winner of this Sunday AFC Wild Card game will play the New England Patriots on the road next Sunday.

Chargers Inactives:

RB Troymaine Pope

G Forrest Lamp

LB Jatavis Brown

C Cole Toner

WR Dylan Cantrell

DE Anthony Lanier

NT Brandon Mebane

Ravens Inactives:

QB Robert Griffin III

CB Tavon Young

WR Jordan Lasley

DT Zach Sieler

LB Tim Williams

DT/FB Patrick Ricard

G Alex Lewis