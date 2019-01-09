Browns To Hire Freddie Kitchens As Next Head Coach

This news became a lot less interesting now that we know Mike Munchak is staying in Pittsburgh. Around the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns are expected to name Freddie Kitchens as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Freddie Kitchens will be named new Browns head coach later today, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 9, 2019

Kitchens will replace Hue Jackson, fired mid-way last year, and Gregg Williams, who served as the interim coach after the organization dumped Todd Haley.

Entering 2018, Kitchens served as the team’s running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator after Haley’s dismissal. The Browns’ offense thrived down the stretch and Kitchens showed a great relationship with Baker Mayfield, who looks like the real deal and franchise quarterback.

Even with the news just breaking, Williams is no longer with the team as Kitchens builds his staff.

#Browns DC Gregg Williams has been relieved of his duties. He’s no longer with the team. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2019

Cleveland finished the year 7-8-1, their best record since 2007 when they went 10-6. It’s also the first time they’ve climbed out of the AFC North’s basement since 2010, when they finished third despite an ugly 5-11 record.

The Cincinnati Bengals are now the only North team without a head coach. Frankly, the job hasn’t even been talked about much and is considered one of the least attractive spots on the market. Possible candidates include Zac Taylor, Todd Monken, and Hue Jackson (lol).

The only other possible change is if the Baltimore Ravens trade John Harbaugh. But those odds seem very low at this point.