Antonio Brown Odds: Falcons Listed As Favorites To Land Steelers WR During Offseason

Where will Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown play in 2019? After Steelers team president Art Rooney II said on Thursday that it’s currently hard to envision Brown being on the team when they report to Latrobe in late July, several analysts and fans have interpreted that as meaning Brown will definitely be traded in the coming weeks and months. Even the current odds suggest that Brown is more likely to be on a different team than the Steelers come the start of the 2019 regular season.

According to the latest Brown proposition odds listed on MyBookie.ag regarding where he’ll be playing come the start of the 2019 regular season, the Atlanta Falcons (+400) are currently listed as the favorites to have Brown on their roster on Sept. 1. Following the Falcons are the Detroit Lions (+500) and New York Jets (+500).

The Steelers odds of still retaining Brown come early September are +700, so if you are one of many that doesn’t expect the team to trade him or cut him this offseason, those 7/1 odds really look enticing. In fact, I put a unit on that very thing happening before writing this post. I also put one unit on the Oakland Raiders at +600 as well because of all the draft capital they have at their disposal and their recent history of trading with the Steelers.

If you dont like one of the 11 teams listed with odds, you can also bet on the rest of the field. Those +350 odds really arent all that enticing, however.

