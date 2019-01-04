2019 Steelers Futures Report: WR Ka’Raun White

As we’ve done in previous offseasons, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under futures contracts for the 2019 offseason. We’ll focus this on the players who weren’t on the team’s practice squad last year, the mostly unknown players that fans don’t know much about.

First up is one player the team signed yesterday. Wide receiver Ka’Raun White.

Ka’Raun White/WR – 6’1 206

There’s something about the White family that apparently has every athlete take the same path. Ka’Raun is the brother of Kevin White, the former first round pick of the Chicago Bears, and lesser known Kyzir White, a safety drafted by the LA Chargers in the 4th round of last year’s draft.

All three attended West Virginia. Before that, they first attended Lackawanna College, tucked away in tiny Scranton PA but serving as one of the country’s most popular junior colleges, molding talent like Bryant McKinnie.

But Ka’Raun’s story isn’t as cookie cutter as those big names. Unlike 99% of players lucky enough to make it to the NFL, even on a longshot basis, White wasn’t the standout star at high school. He was hardly a football player. Buried on the depth chart at safety, he suffered a low back injury his senior season and missed the entire year. When he graduated, football wasn’t even on the menu. What was, literally, was his job at McDonalds.

From the Charleston Gazette-Mail, who wrote a fantastic feature article on him in 2015.