2019 Senior Bowl South Team Practice Notes – Tuesday

Location – Ladd Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Weather – Overcast and hovering around 60. Rain is in the forecast for today and Wednesday.

The South team coached by Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the San Francisco 49ers staff will start off today’s practice schedule.

Some South roster notes:

Baylor WR J alen Hurd , who measured in at nearly 6’5” (and he played RB at Tennessee) and 227 pounds will not participate due to a knee.

, who measured in at nearly 6’5” (and he played RB at Tennessee) and 227 pounds will not participate due to a knee. Mississippi State DB Johnathan Abram is out with a flagged physical designation. That’s all we were given.

is out with a flagged physical designation. That’s all we were given. James Madison DB Jimmy Moreland , who played in the East-West Shrine game, has been added to the roster to replace Abram.

, who played in the East-West Shrine game, has been added to the roster to replace Abram. Texas A&M LB Otaro Alaka was listed with a right wrist injury but will participate

Specialists working on kicks while the rest of the team stretches/warms up

LSU kicker Cole Tracy with plenty of leg from 48 with a slight cross wind

DB’s working on ball skills with a back pedal turn 180 and catch. Clemson DB Mark Fields hips looked pretty loose.

OL/TE’s working on combo blocks. TE Josh Oliver showing better balance already in his blocks dropping his hip instead of waist bending.

West Virginia QB Will Grier with good accuracy on slants allowing for run after the catch

Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow has soft hands. Can barely hear it hitting his gloves.

Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson’s accuracy is off, nothing hitting the right spots. He seems to have a slight pause in his motion after bringing the ball back.

Buffalo WR Anthony Johnson shows good suddenness at the stem getting into his break.

Alabama State OT Tytus Howard had a rough day. False start on his first play, beat by Iowa DL Carl Granderson on a swim move soon after. Finished off the day getting bull rushed by Mississippi State DL Montez Sweat.

Marshall WR Tyre Brady struggled to separate from DB’s

Alabama OC Ross Pierschbacher show good quickness to fire out after snap and anchor vs a bull rush.

Auburn DL Dontavious Russell uses a push/pull swim to beat Oklahoma DL Dru Samia,

Mississippi State LB Gerri Green with a pass break up in man coverage

New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks with a great jam at the line knocking North Dakota State RB Bruce Anderson and then knocking him as the coach yells “Finish him!”

West Virginia QB Will Grier shows his connection with WR David Sills with a pretty ball on a go route dropping it in over his outside shoulder

South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel showing quick feet with a studder and slant to beat Temple DB Rock Ya-Sin

Deebo vs Rock Ya Sin. Oh man. Deebo is a baller pic.twitter.com/TYaFnajHg4 — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) January 22, 2019

Renfrow and Samuel both catching punts and both look comfortable.

WR’s working to avoid jam with coach yelling, “Keep your eyes up. Eyes go down, you go down”

Alabama DL Isaiah Buggs beats South Carolina OL Dennis Daley with speed around the edge.

Mississippi State OL Elgton Jenkins handles a spin by Dontavious Russell stopping him cold. The match up again , he spins again, this time he ends up on the ground.

Daley with a good rep using a long arm to hold off Georgia DL Jonathan Ledbetter

Texas A&M DL Daylon Mack with a big bull rush on Mississippi OL Javon Patterson and puts him on his back.

Washington State OL Andreas Dillard is really quick on his first step on pass sets. So quick it looks like a false start.

First real pop of the day as an Hanks fills the gap and hits Slippery Rock RB Wesley Hills harder than the norm sending him to the turf.

Spotted at practice were Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith and new Senior Defensive assistant/Secondary coach Teryl Austiin.