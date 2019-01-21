2019 Senior Bowl Sleeper Team: Offense

Tomorrow is going to be a busy day down in Mobile with the weigh in, media day and the first day of practice for the North and South teams. There are a lot of big-name prospects who will soak up all the attention like Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, Te’Von Coney and Jaylon Ferguson. Though the Senior Bowl is not just for the big main event stars as a bunch of lesser known stars will get the chance to put themselves on the map as well.

While the world knows all about the top guys, here are the guys who could very well propel themselves into the conversation by the end of the week.

QB: Tyree Jackson (Buffalo)

Physically, Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson may be the most intriguing quarterback down in Mobile. He stands at 6’7 and arguably has the best arm of any quarterback down here as he makes long throws look effortless. Despite being 6’7, Jackson is also more athletic than many would expect.

Tyree Jackson's tool set will have you falling head over heels. Launches this ball almost 60 yards from his 20 to the opposing 20 and the throw is on the money. A big week in Mobile for the Senior Bowl will do wonders for him. pic.twitter.com/aAzHPXvZAj — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 19, 2019

The Buffalo quarterback was a late invite but he is sure to make a quick impact.

RB: Dexter Williams (Notre Dame)

Dexter Williams capped off his senior year with 158 carries for 995 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Williams’ foot work jumps off on his film as he plays with an extra hop in his step. While the bread and butter of his game may be his elusiveness, he also has great contact balance which makes him able to shake off tacklers.

WR: Andy Isabella (UMass)

Over 100 receptions and almost 1700 receiving yards, it is a shame that Andy Isabella has flown under the radar this long. Seriously, the kid is as pure an athlete as they come. Despite being just 5’10, Isabella has experience playing on the outside and in the slot and could not be stopped in either position. The UMass receiver ran wild on the football field as his speed and agility make him in a nightmare in the open field and his quickness gives him a great burst, which he can use to beat corners off the line. Check out this stop and go double move Isabella flashed below, his tape is full of plays like these.

Small school kid but big talent. UMass WR Andy Isabella led the NCAA with 1698 receiving yards this season and has a rare combination of quickness and speed. Look at that release and double move. Can't wait to see him this week at the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/F5jJQa2Daz — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 19, 2019

TE: Donald Parham (Stetson)

Donald Parham is not a name that many are going to be familiar with but you literally can not miss him. Seriously, you can’t miss him because Parham almost seven feet tall, measuring in at 6’8. Stetson used the oldest competitive strategy known to man this season – throw it to the tall kid and it worked to a tee, because you find me an athlete who can cover a 6’8 giant like Parham.

Parham recorded 85 receptions for 1319 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and while some of his production will be discredited due to the level of competition, it would be hard to ignore the physical advantages that he brings to a team.

Stetson TE Donald Parham (@seniorbowl bound) is listed 6-8…I'd say that helps in the RZ. Had 13 TDs in just 9 games this year pic.twitter.com/x1sXgfePtf — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 16, 2019

OL: Dru Samia (Oklahoma)

Oklahoma’s Dru Samia is more finesse than power but that is not necessarily a bad thing. For teams like the Steelers who love to pull their guards, Samia would be a perfect fit as he gets to the second level quickly. While he is not up there with team mates Cody Ford and Ben Powers, Samia has little to lose and a lot to gain this week.

.@OU_Football RG #75 Dru Samia making it happen on that second level block.#EyesOnOLine pic.twitter.com/mBy5ULCZ4T — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) November 24, 2018

OT: Max Scharping (Northern Illinois)

Northern Illinois’ Max Scharping is an interesting developmental tackle. He has the size at 6’6 and he is gifted in run blocking. The Northern Illinois left tackle uses his weight to push defenders outside to open up running lanes. Scharping will need to pick up speed in pass protection as his feet are slower than I expected. With a little more polish and coaching, Scharping could develop into a starter at the next level one day.