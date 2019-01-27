2019 Pro Bowl Game Open Discussion Thread

The 2019 NFL Pro Bowl is about to get underway in Orlando, FL and it looks like this year’s All-Star game will once again include some wet weather.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have six players expected to participate in Sunday’s Pro Bowl and they are wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back James Conner, center Maurkice Pouncey, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Cameron Heyward.

If you are up for watching and discussing this year’s Pro Bowl game, feel free to do so in the comments below this post. Additionally, I will add a few video highlights from the game as it progresses.