2018 South Side Questions: Will Entire Starting O-Line Return In 2019?

Question: Will the Steelers’ entire starting offensive line return in 2019?

When it comes to stability and performance along the offensive line, the Steelers have been the envy of the NFL for the past four or five years. They have had the same starting five linemen in each of the past four years, and even their injury replacements have provided above the line play.

But their core group has been together for quite a while now, and that is a rarity in the NFL. Of their five starters, three are either going to be free agents in March or have one year left on their contracts. The one with the expiring contract, Ramon Foster, just turned 33.

While Foster, who has spent a decade in Pittsburgh, certainly seems to love playing here, he also understands that he has one final opportunity to cash in, something that he didn’t really do for his first two contracts. He also knows that the team has some younger talent along the interior in B.J. Finney and Matt Feiler.

Marcus Gilbert is another question mark. While he still has a year left on his contract, he has missed the majority of each of the past two seasons now and injuries have been a frequent concern. Now on the wrong side of 30 and entering his ninth year, the team could save several million by letting him go.

Feiler started for most of the year at right tackle and filled in with above the line play. The team drafted Chukwuma Okorafor in the third round last spring knowing that he would be needed sooner or later.

Of course, change could be coming beyond the personnel. Mike Munchak, the offensive line coach, is contemplating the opportunity to land another head coaching job, with his eye toward Denver, where his daughter lives. The Steelers have had a great run along the line, but how much will that change if they lose two starters—and their primary position coach?