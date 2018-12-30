Week 17 Early Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals at home later this afternoon and that means most of us can sit back and watch several of the other Week 17 games that will take place starting at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Included in the early games are the Houston Texans and New England Patriots both closing out their 2018 regular seasons at home. Both teams are already in the playoffs but seeding is still in play for each. The Texans are also still trying to clinch the AFC South division on Sunday as well.

Obviously, the important game for the Steelers on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Cleveland Browns, will get underway at the same time as their game against the Bengals does. Additionally, the Sunday night game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will come into play for the Steelers slim playoff chances should they beat the Bengals and the Ravens beat the Browns.

As usual, we invite yinz to discuss the early games in the comment section below this post and I will add some video highlights below as the afternoon action progresses.

Have a great and safe Sunday and thank you for visiting the site today.