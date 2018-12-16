Week 15 Early Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the New England Patriots later this afternoon and that means most of us can sit back and watch several of the other key Week 15 games that will take place starting at 1:00 p.m. EST.
Steelers Vs. Patriots 2018 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule
Included in the early games is the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Dallas Cowboys. While the Steelers can’t improve their seed in Week 15, they certainly could drop a few spots if they lose to the Patriots and the Ravens beat the Buccaneers.
As usual, we invite yinz to discuss the early games in the comment section below this post and I will add some video highlights below as the afternoon action progresses.
Have a great and safe Sunday and thank you for visiting the site today.
.@kirkcousins8 to @stefondiggs!!
Touchdown, @vikings!
📺: CBS #SKOL pic.twitter.com/qkoY8hbmia
— NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2018
Wait… WHAT? 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/15LLVMyJ6Y
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 16, 2018
It's a Carr wreck with @Sam_Hubbard_'s blindside SACK! 💥😏#Bengals ball!#OAKvsCIN #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/p0kaHceCAe
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 16, 2018
🚨 @DEBO PICK SIX! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/eXaqOT8HoI
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 16, 2018
WOW! @kgxix pic.twitter.com/O7Tp975QQa
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 16, 2018
PICK-6!@minkfitz_21 takes Cousins' pass to the HOUSE!
📺: CBS #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/A2bMG4v2U8
— NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2018
Peyton punches it in!
Bucs +6 pic.twitter.com/2hoWuQUNVz
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 16, 2018
Always Moore, Never Less.
Touchdown @mulatto15! pic.twitter.com/LSABgR68u5
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 16, 2018
Jameis keeps the play alive and HEAVES it to Evans! pic.twitter.com/iUsCa0ko29
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 16, 2018