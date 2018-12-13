Watch: Why The Steelers Run Game Tanked Sunday

We’re back talking to the tape in our weekly video. Of all the disappointments in Sunday’s loss to the Oakland Raiders, perhaps most surprising was how much the run game struggled versus a lowly Raiders’ defense. Sure, the team was without James Conner but the issues were much bigger than being without their starting running back.

In our breakdown, we look at the multiple issues. From poor line play, to bad situations, to backs who could’ve made a play, we take a look at what went wrong and how it needs fixed before Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for watching.