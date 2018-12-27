Watch: Randy Fichtner’s Bunch Leads To Big Plays

Welcome back to our weekly talk to the tape segment. Today, we’re looking at a positive from the Pittsburgh Steelers loss Sunday to the New Orleans Saints. Aside from his decision to run on 3rd and 2 with Stevan Ridley, I thought Randy Fichtner called a great game. One concept he used well was getting receivers free out of bunch sets. Saw it on Antonio Brown’s touchdown, Eli Rogers’ two point conversions, two of four plays we look in the below video. And why that’s a key element to freeing up receivers every defense is doing their best to stop.
