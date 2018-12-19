The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Saints Preview, Pro Bowlers, Tomlin Tuesday, Reader Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 63 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers six 2019 Pro Bowl selections that were announced Tuesday night. That topic also includes us discussing if any other Steelers players should be considered snubs.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and I recap the main talking points to come out of that in addition to talking about the players currently dealing with injuries heading into Wednesday.

The Steelers big Sunday home win over the New England Patriots has now culminated in cornerback Joe Haden being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15 so we discuss that award in addition to passing along some of our final thoughts on that game from all three phases. We also talk a little more about Steelers cornerback Artie Burns in this show.

The Steelers will play the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 16, so Alex and I welcome Nick Underhill from The Advocate to the show to help us start previewing the Sunday afternoon game. Nick gives us his insights on the Saints offense and defense heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers in addition to recapping the team’s season to date. He gives us his final score prediction for Sunday’s game to close out the interview.

If not already doing so, please follow Nick on Twitter at @nick_underhill and read and listen to his Saints coverage online here https://www.theadvocate.com/users/profile/nick%20underhill/ and here saintstalk.com.

Alex and I close this Wednesday episode by reading several emails we received from listeners,

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Saints Preview, Pro Bowlers, Tomlin Tuesday, Reader Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-dec-19-episode-1102

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 63 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n