The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Saints Game Recap, Sunday Officiating, Playoff Chances & More

Season 9, Episode 65 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

There is a lot to unpack after this game and we start by talking about some of the big officiating calls that were made throughout the game in addition to how the Steelers still had a good chance to win the game late. We discuss the decision to run the fake punt and the two Steelers turnovers.

We then proceed to start at the beginning of the game and break it down series by series. We spend extra time on focusing on what transpired right before halftime, right after halftime and how the Steelers offense answered.

How big of role did the penalties play in Sunday’s loss? We discuss that topic in addition to going over the comments made on Twitter by several former NFL officials.

Now that the damage has been done, the Steelers will need some help to make the playoffs so Alex and I discuss their chances with only one week remaining in the regular season.

We also make sure to recap how the Steelers made their own bed that they currently lay in.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

