The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Saints Final Thoughts, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 65 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference.

We go over the Steelers injury report that Tomlin gave on Tuesday in addition to reviewing the comments he made about several key plays in Sundays road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

We discuss several other final thoughts on the Steelers loss to the Saints and that includes breaking down the key 3rd and 20 conversion that New Orleans had late. We also revisit the fake punt play call.

After breaking down what all Tomlin had to say and giving our final thoughts on the loss to the Saints, Alex and I answer several listener emails that have come in over the course of the last few days.

We also save time to talk a little more about the Cleveland Browns regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens and what we would like to see transpire in that contest.

The Steelers also announced a few annual year-end award winners on Wednesday morning, so we quickly recap those before closing out this show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Episode 66 of Season 9

