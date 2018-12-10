The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Raiders Recap, Tomlin Poor Decisions, Remaining Schedule & More

Season 9, Episode 59 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers disgusting Sunday road loss to the Oakland Raiders.

We go over the field conditions in the Black Hole on Sunday and talk a little about the cleat issues the Steelers had during the game at the beginning of this episode before getting to the black and gold elephants in the room.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made quite a few dubious decisions in the second half of the team’s loss to the Raiders and we make sure to review them all. We start with Tomlin’s decision to not put quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back into the game midway through the third quarter after he finally returned from the locker room. We review his and Roethlisberger’s quotes from after the game.

Tomlin also utilized horrible clock management late in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders as well, so we cover his failure to burn a timeout immediately after the deep pass completion from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to wide receiver Seth Roberts. We cover Tomlin’s postgame comments on that topic.

Was Sunday the last game that kicker Chris Boswell will play with the Steelers? We address that possibility.

The Steelers defense really had no answers for the Raiders offense on Sunday and they were lucky that Oakland committed so many penalties on that side of the football. We discuss the severe lack of playmakers on the defensive side of the football for the Steelers and go over all the needs that unit has with three games remaining.

Alex and I bang on the Steelers offense some in the second half of this show and go over the play of Roethlisberger as well as several other players.

The Steelers blew a golden opportunity on Sunday in Oakland and after resetting all that took place in the meaningful AFC games on Sunday, we look ahead at the team’s playoff prospects with three games remaining.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

