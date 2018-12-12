The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Dr. Mel On Ben Injury & More

Season 9, Episode 60 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping some of what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say on Thursday during his press conference.

Will the Steelers workout any kickers and sign a new one prior to the start of Wednesday’s practice? We discuss what all has transpired in that department early in the show.

We also go over the Steelers injury situation as they start preparations to play the New England Patriots this coming Sunday at Heinz Field.

In the second part of this show we are joined once again by Dr. Melanie Friedlander, a California-based surgeon and Steelers fan who has contributed information about NFL injuries for Steelers Depot for the last several years. Melanie helps Alex and I break down the Sunday rib injury suffered by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and what all transpired after he returned to the field from the locker after receiving x-rays and pain medicine.

We also go over how Tomlin handled the Roethlisberger situation after he returned to the field along with parsing several of his quotes from his Tuesday press conference. Melanie also gives us some of her expert opinions on Steelers running back James Conner, who is currently attempting to battle back from an ankle injury.

If not already doing so, please make sure you are following Dr. Friedlander on Twitter at @GirlSurgeon.

After mopping up some between interview talking points, Alex and I are then joined on the show once again by Ben Volin, who covers the Patriots for the Boston Globe. Ben helps us preview the Steelers week 15 game between the Steelers and Patriots on both sides of the football in addition to telling us how this year’s New England team ranks against previous ones. Ben gives us his prediction for Sundays game to close out the interview.

If not already doing so, please make sure you are following Ben on Twitter at @BenVolin and please read his work online here: https://www.bostonglobe.com/staff/volin

We close out the show with another reader email

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Dr. Mel On Ben Injury & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-dec-12-episode-1099

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 60 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n