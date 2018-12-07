The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Coordinator Comments, Injury Report, Raiders Preview, Weekly Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 58 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking quickly about the Tennessee Titans Thursday night win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to kickoff week 14 of the 2018 regular season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday injury report had as few new developments, so we review the health of the team heading into Friday.

Steelers coordinators Randy Fichtner and Keith Butler both talked to the media on Thursday, so Alex and I review a few main talking points from both of their press conferences.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier updated his rehab on Thursday, so Alex quickly pass along that positive news.

The Steelers will play the Oakland Raiders on the road this weekend, so Alex and I spend the middle of the show previewing that game. We talk about the Raiders do on both sides of the football as part of our scouting segment for Sunday’s game.

As usual, we close out this Friday show by picking all the Week 14 games against the spread and that includes us predicting the outcome of the Steelers game against the Raiders.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

