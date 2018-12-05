The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Raiders Preview, Roster Moves, Injury Report, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 9, Episode 57 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the Tuesday morning transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers and what they all might mean for Week 14.

We move on to talk about the injury rundown that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave on Tuesday that included him ruling out running back James Conner for Sunday’s road game against the Oakland Raiders.

With Conner now sidelined with an ankle injury, Alex and I discuss if we’re as worried about the Steelers running back position and depth as others seem to be that cover the team.

Tomlin had a few things to say about the defensive scheme used in the team’s Sunday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that really set off Alex. While Alex lets off a little steam, I try to play the devils advocate role as we mainly focus in again on the catches that Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had in the game.

We cover a few other talking points from Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference before finally welcoming Michael Gehlken back to the show. Michael, who covers the Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, spent almost 30 minutes with us Wednesday morning talking about the Raiders from top to bottom. This includes some offensive and defensive talk in addition to overall thoughts on the organization as the 2018 regular season winds down.

We also discuss wide receiver Martavis Bryant quite a bit and go over a few recent injuries and signings the Raiders have had. Michael then ends his interview with a prediction for Sunday’s game in Oakland. Please make sure you follow Michael on Twitter at @GehlkenNFL and read his work online here: https://www.reviewjournal.com/sports/raiders-nfl/

Alex and I then proceed to close out this Wednesday show by talking about our new sponsor Action Heat in addition to giving some final thoughts on the Steelers Week 13 loss to the Chargers.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

